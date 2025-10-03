Coastal Bend nonprofit prepares for final bed drive of 2025 to help vulnerable families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local nonprofit serving vulnerable families and foster children in the Coastal Bend is preparing for their final bed drive of 2025.

The Agape Ranch will build a total of 100 beds this year, increasing their output as community need continues to grow.

"This year, we will build a total of 100 beds, and we've basically been increasing the amount of beds as we've seen the need grow throughout our community," Rose Ruiz said.

Ruiz serves as program coordinator for Agape Ranch, while Gail McLeese volunteers for the daily initiative. The organization has collected donated supplies including bedding, mattress protectors and other essential items.

McLeese, who has worked in education for more than 30 years, emphasizes the critical importance of beds for children's development and academic success.

"Lack of sleep, lack of a personal space, lack of a safe space for these children when they're at home really does impact how they're able to function in the classroom," McLeese said.

Since 2021, hundreds of beds have been assembled and delivered to families in need. For volunteers like McLeese, each delivery carries special significance.

"Two weeks ago, my church delivered beds to a couple of little girls that had just moved into an apartment. They were just sleeping on the couch. The girls were so absolutely excited to have a place to call their own to sleep," McLeese said.

Agape Ranch is hosting a bedding drive Saturday, October 5th at Yorktown Baptist Church, located at 5025 Yorktown Blvd. in Corpus Christi. The organization needs new twin-size and toddler mattress protectors, bed-in-a-bag sets and pillows. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

