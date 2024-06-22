Coastal Bend Food Bank modifies program to better help seniors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A program started during the pandemic at the Coastal Bend Food Bank has been modified to start helping senior citizens stay fed on a monthly basis.

“Just in the last 30 days, we’ve expanded that program to get more locations and increase our distributions,” Megan Tedder, a senior feeding program specialist said.

The Senior Box Program started to help safely feed folks who are aged 60 years and older. during the pandemic. However, through the food banks distributions they noticed a common trend.

“During normal distributions we do have a high turnout of seniors. Those are the ones that are really facing food insecurity and having a hard time making ends meet, based off of what they’re receiving for their income monthly,” Tedder said.

There are some income restrictions on who can receive a box, but seniors living within the 11 counties that CBFB serves that qualify can get one monthly. For a household of one your income can't exceed $1,632 monthly to qualify. For a household of two, the total income has to be no more than $2,215.

The senior food box has shelf-stable food like rice and beans, canned fruits and vegetables and pasta. When available they’ll also get some produce.

“It’s just to provide them with that extra additional food source," Tedder said. "One in 11 of our seniors in our community face hunger daily. And, those food hardships actually have a negative impact on their health.”

This new version of the program has been rolled out over the last month and seniors have started registering at their local senior center or in conjunction with the diabetes program.

“So far we’ve already had calls from people that don’t actually come to the food bank currently for services by just offering that senior box,” Tedder said.

The best way for senior citizens to get a senior food box is to call the Food Bank at 361-887-6291. You'll be directed to the right person to register for a senior box.

