Coastal Bend coffee shops support for annual Sleeves of Support campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting next week, Coastal Bend residents can help raise adoption awareness simply by buying a cup of coffee from local coffee shops.

14 area coffee shops will be taking part in the annual Sleeves of Support campaign. Agape Harbor, Agape Ranch, and the company Hose of South Texas have partnered with local coffee shops for the effort.

Participating coffee shops will have a QR code that sends you to a site with information on how you can help children in need.

Here is a list of the 15 local coffee shops participating in the effort:



Bien Mérité

Coffee Waves Flour Bluff

Café Calypso

Coffee Waves London

Coffee Waves Alameda

Coral Bean Café

Driftwood Coffee

Island Joes Coffee and Gallery

Stingers Airline

Stingers Staples

Hesters Lamar Park

Hesters Six Points

Nueces Café

Texas Coffee Bar

Personally Brewed Coffee Company

