Coastal Bend coffee shops support for annual Sleeves of Support campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting next week, Coastal Bend residents can help raise adoption awareness simply by buying a cup of coffee from local coffee shops.
14 area coffee shops will be taking part in the annual Sleeves of Support campaign. Agape Harbor, Agape Ranch, and the company Hose of South Texas have partnered with local coffee shops for the effort.
Participating coffee shops will have a QR code that sends you to a site with information on how you can help children in need.
Here is a list of the 15 local coffee shops participating in the effort:
- Bien Mérité
- Coffee Waves Flour Bluff
- Café Calypso
- Coffee Waves London
- Coffee Waves Alameda
- Coral Bean Café
- Driftwood Coffee
- Island Joes Coffee and Gallery
- Stingers Airline
- Stingers Staples
- Hesters Lamar Park
- Hesters Six Points
- Nueces Café
- Texas Coffee Bar
- Personally Brewed Coffee Company
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.