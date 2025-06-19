Coastal Bend Blood Center critically low on type O blood, seeking donors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is facing a critical shortage of type O blood and is asking for community help to replenish their supply.

The center says they provides blood for 10 counties and 22 medical facilities in the Coastal Bend. They need about 120 donors every day, but on Wednesday, they saw fewer than 50.

"We are definitely in a critical state. Again, we've only seen less than, I mean, half of a day's worth that we're supposed to be seen within the last couple of days," said Ashley Ramirez, spokesperson for the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

The center needs both O positive and O negative blood, with O negative being the universal donor type that can be given to any patient regardless of their blood type.

Summer creates particularly challenging conditions for blood collection efforts.

"High school students account for 30% of our blood supply. So this is why we are, you know, it's always a crucial time for us during the summer months," Ramirez said.

The summer months bring a perfect storm of conditions: students are out of school, people are traveling, and more accidents happen with increased tourism.

"It could be a routine traffic accident that, you know, hundreds of units of blood are needed and then we're completely depleted," Ramirez said.

Long-time donor Jamie has been giving blood for 20 years. He donates every two weeks and was inspired by a friend's son who had leukemia.

"Means a lot. It is, knowing that you can help other people, especially children," Jamie said.

The center is offering incentives for those who donate blood, including a chance to win $1,000 Southwest gift cards through June 21. Donors must be 17 years or older and must provide a photo ID. The center says one donation can save up to three to five lives.

