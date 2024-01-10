Coastal Bend Blood Center aims to increase donations with upcoming blood drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — When you donate blood, you have the opportunity to make a life-saving impact on the people who live in our community.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting its 'Find the Hero in You Blood Drive' on Saturday, January 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donors will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win various prizes and will receive a free t-shirt, cup, and a coupon for Outback Steakhouse.

According to the Coastal Bend Blood Center, more than 150 people must register to give blood each day in order to provide a safe and adequate blood supply for the people in the Coastal Bend. The blood center is in critical need of B- and O- blood types.

"As always, please if you are well and healthy and can spare about 35 minutes of your time, please do so," CBBC spokesperson Ashley Ramirez said. "We are in need of blood every single day, the need for blood is constant, and unfortunately, it never decreases — but blood donations do, so if you can spare that time please please consider doing so."

You can schedule an appointment to donate blood by visiting the Coastal Bend Blood Center's website, by texting "APPOINT" to 999-777, or by calling 361-855-4943.