Coast Guard rescues man from capsized boat in Redfish Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a man from the water after his boat capsized in Redfish Bay near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a distress call from Towboat U.S. at 3 p.m. reporting a boater whose vessel was taking on water in the bay.

Watchstanders immediately directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the rescue operation.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and successfully hoisted the man to safety from the water.

The rescued boater was last reported in stable condition.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also provided assistance during the rescue operation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

