City puts in another turn-restriction at Everhart Road and S. Staples Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brigitte Kazenmayer is the co-owner of a bakery and restaurant next to the intersection. She described the impact the construction has had on her business since it began in January of this year.

"We tried everything, they even put a signup, "JB’s German Bakery, turn here." But people come and they tell me all the time, “You cannot get in there!" Kazenmayer said.

She says, her restaurant has lost half of its sales since the construction began.

"In January we only had half the people. Half the people means half the money. But you know what, the rent is not half. The energy bill is not half," Kazenmayer said.

In a press release, the city says right turns onto S Staples Street from Everhart Roadd headed towards SPID are restricted.

KRIS 6 NEWS

Kazenmayer believes all this construction has caused some confusion for drivers. She also says people are disregarding the turn restrictions.

KRIS 6 NEWS

"They turn left, even though it’s not allowed. They turn right even though they can’t. They do it all the time, I don’t know if they get confused," Kazenmayer said.

KRIS 6 NEWS

In a statement, the city said they anticipate to the intersection portion of the project by April 12, weather permitting. Kazenmayer just hopes her business does not continue to suffer.

"Years ago, the city had a construction— had construction to do. There was one business that went out of business because of that. And this is horrible. And I don’t want to end up like this," Kazenmayer said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.