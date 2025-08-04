City of Corpus Christi to open cooling centers amid extreme temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot temperatures in the Coastal Bend will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The City of Corpus Christi is opening up several facilities so neighbors can beat the heat and stay cool.

CCRTA will allow individuals to ride fare-free upon telling their Bus Operator that they'll be traveling to the nearest City facility for cooling.

The cooling centers will be located throughout the city. Here's a list of locations and hours:

Public Libraries

La Retama Central Public Library

805 Comanche Street

(Closed Monday. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m..)

Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library

1230 Carmel Parkway

(Open Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Closed Sunday.)

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Drive 826-2356

(Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Closed Sunday.)

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library

3202 McKinzie Road

(Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Closed Sunday.)

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library

5930 Brockhampton Street

(Open Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed Sunday.)

Janet F. Harte Public Library

2629 Waldron Road 826-2310

(Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Closed Sunday.)

Senior Centers Open Monday-Friday

Broadmoor Senior Center

1651 Tarlton Street

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Road

8:00 am - 4:00 p.m.

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 Martin Luther King Drive

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Closed Fridays)

Northwest Senior Center

9725 Up River Road

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Zavala Senior Center

510 Osage Street

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Greenwood Senior Center

4040 Greenwood Drive

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Garden Senior Center

5325 Greely Drive

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner Drive

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

