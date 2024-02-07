City of Corpus Christi repairs over 33,000 potholes in 2 months

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 News has consistently reported about how potholes are a huge headache for Corpus Christi drivers.

Now, the city has been spending a lot of money and muscle to patch things up. In January 2022, the city launched a $1.4 million pothole repair initiative in the 'Save Our Streets Squared' program to clear a backlog of potholes.

"Since the initiative kicked off on Monday, January 10, 2022, approximately 95% of the backlog has been cleared, and nearly 33,702 potholes have been repaired," stated city officials.

Unfortunately, potholes seem to sprout like weeds, especially after heavy rainfall.

Laura Garcia, a Corpus Christi resident who lives near Kostoryz Road and Brawner Parkway says the streets in her neighborhood are horrible.

"The city only comes to patch up the potholes and a week later, it is already the same as before. The street between Kostoryz and Ramsey is bad," said Laura Garcia.

Mayor Guajardo says she is staying completely engaged and focused on the city's street repair progress.

“Our City leadership team is doing everything they can to make Corpus Christi the best it can be. Repairing our streets is a top priority in my service as Mayor,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

According to city officials, you can report a pothole problem to the city's customer call center at 3-1-1, call 361-826-CITY (2489) or download the city's app here.

