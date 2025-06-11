City of Corpus Christi partners with Reliant Energy to help residents beat the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With summer temperatures rising in the Coastal Bend, the City of Corpus Christi and Reliant Energy are teaming up for the 16th year to provide cooling centers and technology to help residents stay cool.

The "Beat the Heat" program was announced at a press conference held at the Lindale Senior Center, one of four cooling centers that will be available to the community.

Attendees at the press conference received free Arctic Air coolers as part of the initiative.

"We purchased 100 of those for the program and on July 19th we'll be handing out 400 box fans to the families that come," said Yolanda Guillory, Senior Manager and Community Relations at Reliant Energy.

The July 19th event will take place at Greenwood Senior Center, which serves as another cooling location. The remaining two cooling centers are located at the Ethel Eyerly and Oveal Williams Senior Centers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.