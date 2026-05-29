City of Corpus Christi launching offensive against mosquitoes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mosquito control spraying operations are set to begin Monday in Corpus Christi.

The city will target the Oso Creek area on Monday. On Tuesday, spraying operations will move to North Beach and part of the Southside.

Wednesday's target is the Botanical Gardens area. On Thursday, spraying operations will target the Bayfront between Airline and Ennis Joslin Road.

The Westside and the Los Encinos area are scheduled for spraying on Friday.

Date

Day

Proposed Routes

6/1/26

Monday

Route 24

6/2/26

Tuesday

Routes 6, 21, and 22

6/3/26

Wednesday

Routes 16 and 17

6/4/26

Thursday

Routes 15 and 19

6/5/26

Friday

Routes 8 and 9



City of CC

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