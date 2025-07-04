City of Corpus Christi announces 2025 Independence Day holiday schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As Independence Day approaches, the City of Corpus Christi prepares for celebrations and observances with a specialized holiday schedule for July 4, 2025.

Residents are reminded that most city offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, Development Services, and the Public Health District, will be closed on this day, allowing staff to enjoy the holiday with their families and friends.

Solid Waste Operations

· Garbage and recycling will be collected

· Heavy brush and bulky items will be collected

· The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

· The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services

The Animal Care Services Department will be closed. Officers will be responding to calls for service. Residents can contact the CCPD non-emergency number at (361) 886-2600.

As a reminder, please keep your pets indoors in a calm environment during fireworks shows. Providing a safe space, such as a quiet room with comforting items, and using calming techniques can help alleviate their fear.

Parks and Recreation Department Facilities :

Tennis Centers:

· H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed

· Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Golf Courses:

· Lozano Golf Center – Open 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

· Oso Golf Course – Open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Public Pools:

Hours of operation vary by location

· Bill Witt Aquatic Center, 6809 Yorktown Blvd., Open Lap Swim 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Lap and Open Swim 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Recreational Pool 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Lap Swim 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; Open Swim 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (lap swim lanes available)

· West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

· Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, is temporarily closed for Maintenance and Repair.

Splash Pads:

· Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

· Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

· Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

· Cole Park Splash Pad, 1900 Ocean Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

· West Haven Splash Pad, 1718 Cliff Maus Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

· Walking trails and playgrounds, Open daily, dawn to dusk

· Learning Center, Closed Friday, July 4

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed

City Utility Billing Office

The City Utility Billing Office will be closed on Friday, July 4th, for Independence Day. Customers can make a payment online by visiting the City’s Online Payment Portal at www.corpuschristitx.gov. Payments can be made at any local HEB location. You must have your account number readily available. The City Utility Billing Office will be open on Monday, July 7, and resume daily operations.

311 Call Center

The City of Corpus Christi’s 311 Call Center will be closed on Friday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Residents can still use the MYCC311 app to submit a city service request.

The 311 Call Center will resume operations at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 7.

For emergencies related to wastewater back-up or overflow, a gas leak or gas odor, a water main break, or street flooding, residents can still call 311. A dispatcher will address emergency calls only.