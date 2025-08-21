City of Beeville terminates Police Chief Kevin Behr over complaint of misconduct

UPDATE: Thursday, August 21 - 4:39 p.m.

The City of Beeville has released their official statement regarding the termination of Police Chief Kevin Behr:

"The City of Beeville confirms that Chief of Police Kevin Behr has been terminated from his position effective August 21, 2025, following a complaint of misconduct submitted to the City of Beeville.

While leadership transitions can bring change, the Beeville Police Department remains steadfast in its mission to serve and protect the citizens of Beeville. The department's dedicated officers and staff will continue to provide professional law enforcement services, maintain public safety, and uphold the trust placed in them by the community.

The City of Beeville Police Department values the strong partnership it shares with the community and reaffirms its commitment to integrity, accountability, and service.

The community can be assured that the Beeville Police Department's operations will continue without interruption and that its commitment to the safety and well-being of all citizens remain unwavering."

ORIGINAL STORY:

Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr has been terminated by the City of Beeville, as confirmed by City Secretary Gabriela Hernandez.

According to Hernandez, a formal statement from the city is currently being reviewed by City Manager John Benson and the City Attorney. The statement is expected to be released this afternoon.

Behr was sworn in as Chief in April 2022.

Earlier in the month, The Beeville Police Association, an organization made up of personnel within the Beeville Police Department, expressed disappointment on social media about a budget workshop meeting where city council members discussed moving funds from the currently vacant assistant Chief position.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING. KRIS 6 WILL UPDATE ITS REPORTING AS WE LEARN MORE.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!