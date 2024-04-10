City leaders discuss turning vacant nursing home into new fire station

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Neighbors living along Kostoryz Rd. and McArdle Rd. could soon see changes to a vacant building.

City leaders are discussing utilizing eminent domain to purchase the property at 4909 Kostoryz Rd., which used to be a nursing home. It's been empty for several decades. The hope is to turn it into Fire Station #8, which is currently located down the street along Kostoryz Rd. and Sunnybrook Rd.

Council member Roland Barrera said the property has been an eyesore for the community and also has attracted squatters and crime to the area. However, the city said they are excited to help transform the property.

“It’s [the building] oftentimes broken into by the homeless and it’s very dangerous, even for the homeless and the people in the community," Barrera said. "So we’re really excited, we’re looking at it from a public safety purposes for the city of Corpus Christi.”

Right now, there is no timeline on when the new station will be built. The city hopes the change will enhance the safety of the community.

