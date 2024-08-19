City holds ceremony for Navy's newest ship USS Kingsville

A big moment for the city of Kingsville occurred Sunday afternoon as the Navy's newest littoral combat ship arrived at the Port of Corpus Christi.

The LCS 36 is the newest addition to the U.S. Navy's fleet.

It will be commissioned as the USS Kingsville. In addition, it's the first navy ship to ever carry the name.

"The Navy has recognized our bases down here and it shows how important it is for our national defense," Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate said. "We'll be the only city in the state of Texas that will have a combat ship named after it."

Dignitaries from Kingsville and veterans were at a welcoming party at the Texas State Aquarium this morning as the ship made it's way to the Solomon P. Ortiz center in the Port of Corpus Christi.

This is where it will be moored for the next week.

"We have a series of events that are going on all this week," Fugate said. "We are having the viewing party today, Monday we're having lunch with the crew, Wednesday they're coming to Kingsville to tour the King Ranch and then Friday we're having a gala on the Lexington."

It all leads up to next Saturday Aug. 24, which will be the official commissioning ceremony at the Port of Corpus Christi.

Once the festivities are wrapped up here, the USS Kingsville will head to San Diego, California before deploying to Singapore.

