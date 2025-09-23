City Council approves Type B Funding for dual-branded Marriott Resort on Padre Island Seawall

At its Tuesday meeting, the Corpus Christi city council approved Type B funding for a $34 million hospitality development on the Padre Island Seawall that combines two Marriott brands, a conference center, and a restaurant/bar facility. The project is designed to address a local shortage of higher-quality hotel rooms and to catalyze new development along the Seawall corridor.

The development will include a 107-room Courtyard by Marriott and a 98-room Residence Inn by Marriott, alongside a 9,186-square-foot conference center with outdoor event space and a Bar Louie restaurant/bar facility. Project proponents say the conference space and resort-style amenities will serve both visitor growth and local community events, helping Padre Island fill a gap in meeting space availability.

City materials note several drivers behind the investment: Corpus Christi lacks sufficient higher-end hotel inventory to meet visitor demand; no significant new Seawall hotel development has occurred in nearly 50 years; and more than half of the Seawall acreage remains available for future projects. Officials expect the project to establish a stronger market for higher room rates, which could attract even more upscale development to the area.

The developer — which has more than 20 hotel projects in its portfolio and owns adjacent acreage for future expansion — plans to begin construction in the third quarter of 2025 with completion targeted within two years. The project is expected to create 73 jobs, with an average salary of $30,665. Parking for the development will be provided on-site, with additional adjacent acreage designated for overflow as market demand dictates.

Located near the center of the Seawall on land owned by Padre Island North LLC, the dual-branded hotel and conference center aim to create a destination resort atmosphere that blends beachfront access, meeting facilities and food-and-beverage offerings. Supporters argue the project will bring much-needed meeting capacity for community events while boosting visitor stays and local spending.

As the project moves from approval to permitting and construction, local stakeholders will be watching how the development influences Seawall momentum, room-rate dynamics and demand for further investment on Padre Island.

