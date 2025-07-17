City Council advances Hillcrest rezoning despite public pushback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City Council on Tuesday approved the first reading of a controversial plan to rezone parts of Hillcrest, despite public confusion, protests and concerns from both residents and council members.

The proposal would rezone one area to light industrial and another to heavy industrial, while also authorizing the closure of 10 public streets — including Sam Rankin, Waco and Houston — if the second reading passes.

Many Hillcrest residents say the changes amount to further industrial encroachment in a historically Black neighborhood already burdened by past development.

“You’re making them feel like they don’t matter,” said Council Member Sylvia Campos. “They’re the ones who live there, who started there — and we need to honor them.”

Council Member Gil Hernandez also raised concerns.

“I would never in good conscience put someone’s house next to a light industrial area,” he said.

On Monday, neighbors rallied in Hillcrest to oppose the rezoning. But at Tuesday’s council meeting, few spoke — a change some attributed to confusion over new public comment rules.

“For the last 30 years, people have gotten up and spoken during public hearings,” said Hillcrest resident Lamont Taylor. “Unfortunately, when they changed the rules, they upset people by not giving them clarification on how the rules are set.”

Confusion extended to the council on what exactly is was they were voting on.

“So to be clear, we are voting for light industrial? asked Council Member Kaylynn Paxon. City staff answered "No, it's heavy." Paxon replied “Well, that goes against every conversation I have had.”

Council Member Eric Cantú initially moved to table the vote, but withdrew the motion after learning it would delay action for six months.

The rezoning will require a second reading for final approval.

