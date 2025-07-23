City approves multi-million dollar entertainment center with bowling, VR gaming coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city leaders have approved a tax incentive agreement with Cinergy Entertainment for a new $40 million entertainment center on the city's Southside.

The City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Chapter 380 incentive agreement that would provide up to $4.15 million in tax rebates over 15 years for the project, which will be located near Rodd Field Road and South Padre Island Drive.

"It'll be our flagship location as far as with a huge lineup of high-tech attractions and luxury amenities. It's got 90,000 square feet, super excited to bring this next-generation entertainment to the area," said Traci Hanlon, VP Marketing & Sales for Cinergy Entertainment.

The proposed entertainment center would be a comprehensive entertainment destination for Corpus Christi residents.

"We've got luxury bowling lanes, kind of a VR universe with a couple different VR options. We've got a huge sports bar, kind of Texas Live Life giant sports bar area for food and drinks," Hanlon said.

According to city officials, the project is expected to generate more than $16 million in total community tax revenue for Corpus Christi over 15 years [excludes 4.15M tax rebate]

District 4 Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson expressed strong support for the project during Tuesday's meeting.

"Today offers a truly incredible amenity to not only District 4 but our whole city," Paxson said. "It gives back in so many different ways to our city including our taxable. So this is a really important project for us."

If all goes according to plan, Cinergy Entertainment plans to begin construction by early next year.

