Church Unlimited Westside Missions gives away 1,000 packed backpacks ahead of school year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Church Unlimited Westside Missions held its annual backpack and school supplies giveaway Wednesday morning at its site on Mueller Street.

The church says it holds the event so kids feel like they have everything they need for the start of school and so parents feel supported.

1,000 backpacks were given away, and each one was packed with supplies.

Kat Rosales, pastor of local missions for Church Unlimited, said the backpacks were filled with more than just school essentials.

"In those backpacks is snacks, to start off the school year, school supplies and we also have a 21-day prayer challenge for parents. We're meeting all their different needs, all the needs that they have," Rosales said.

Gene, who received supplies at the event, said the giveaway made a difference for his family.

"It helps us out definitely, considering we end up not being able to get food stamps for a while. But, yeah, it helps us out," Gene said.

Every Wednesday, Church Unlimited offers free haircuts and gives away food, clothes, and hygiene products.

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