CCW reminds residents rain barrels available

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Water Department is reminding residents that they have plenty of rain barrels in stock. With rain in the forecast this week, now is a perfect time to store some of the sweet, sweet wet stuff from the sky.

The rain barrels can be purchased for $47 plus tax at the central cashiering at City Hall at 1201 Leopard Street.



To pick up your rain barrel, you can take your receipt to the city's warehouse building number 6 on Civitan Drive.



Warehouse hours are 8:30 am to 4:30 pm with a one-hour lunch break at noon.

City of Corpus Christi

City of Corpus Christi

City of Corpus Christi

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.