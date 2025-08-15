CCRTA hosts summit to combat human trafficking on public transportation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCRTA hosts summit to combat human trafficking.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority hosted its second annual Human Trafficking Summit Friday at Del Mar College, bringing together law enforcement, prosecutors and advocates to tackle the growing problem.

CCRTA announced that its research discovered 42% of victims who have testified in court have been trafficked through public transportation.

"So we know that there are victims among our area that we want to help," said Miguel Rendon, CCRTA Deputy CEO.

KRIS6 News asked Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia how a city bus system like CCRTA fits into the data. He tells KRIS6 News traffickers use local bus systems and intimidation to move victims around cities like Corpus Christi.

"They will tell them, hey, you need to be over here. Here's the bus route that gets there. Don't be late," Garcia said.

The victims, Garcia says, are often hidden in plain sight.

"When you're getting your nails done, when you're getting your hair cut, when you're getting your lawn cut when you're getting your food served, you never know whether it is a human trafficking victim that is doing that," Garcia said.

Harris County prosecutor Jamie Burro says many victims don't want to cooperate with law enforcement out of fear.

"A lot of the times they're too traumatized, sometimes they just don't want to deal with the headache, and they're worried about being judged by a jury," Burro said.

CCRTA Deputy CEO Miguel Rendon says CCRTA has trained their security guards and police to spot potential victims and wants the public to do the same.

"Be aware and ask questions that if they feel that they're timid and don't do eye contact and they look down in a way that's a good check mark that says they might be trafficking," Rendon said.

