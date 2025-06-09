UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal motorcycle accident near Bear Lane

11:06AM UPDATE:

The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Monday morning has been identified as Timothy Raska, 43.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Corpus Christi police are investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred early Monday morning.

Details are limited at the moment, but police say that the accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 358 near Bear Lane.

Parts of the highway were shut down in the area while police investigated the scene.

The victim's name has not been released pending an autopsy from the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

