CCPD arrests, identifies man in connection with car jacking after New Years Day

The Corpus Christi Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a carjacking that took place the day after New Years Day.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9:41 a.m., CCPD officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 19th St. for a robbery in progress.

Officers arrived and found a 55-year-old male victim who said he was parked when three Hispanic men in their late teens approached him.

According to CCPD, the victim said one man was wearing a black hoodie and another man was wearing a grey hoodie. The description of the third man was unknown.

The victim stated they pointed a handgun at him and ordered him out of the vehicle. The victim stated the males got into his vehicle and left the scene. The victim was uninjured.

Later that day, around 1:28 p.m., officers located the stolen vehicle at the 2200 block of Ruth St. When they tried to conduct a traffic stop, two Hispanic men got out of the vehicle and ran away from the officers.

Officers were able to place one of the suspects into custody - 17-year-old Diego Rodriguez, who was was arrested for evading arrest and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

CCPD officers set up a perimeter and used a drone to search the area for the second man, but he remains at large, officials stated.

