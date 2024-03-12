CCPD and family searching for another missing 23-year-old man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The family of another missing man in the Coastal Bend area is asking the public for help in locating their loved one.

23-year-old Jerry Zamora III was last seen at the Cimarron Hiking Trails near Cimarron Blvd. on Feb. 20, 2024.

According to Jerry Zamora's family, he suffers from a severe medical condition, Catatonia Schizophrenia. Zamora forgets certain information and sometimes cannot comprehend what people are saying, having very limited responses.

Jerry Zamora III was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black cutoff pants, sandals, no socks, and a green backpack.

If you have any information that may assist investigators or know the whereabouts of Jerry Zamora III, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department directly at (361) 886-2840 or call (361) 886-2600.

