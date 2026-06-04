CCISD superintendent named Region 2 Superintendent of the Year, advances to state competition

Corpus Christi Independent School District Superintendent Roland Hernandez has been named the Education Service Center, Region 2 Superintendent of the Year.

The award recognizes superintendents who demonstrate exceptional leadership in three areas: improving student achievement, enhancing educational quality within their districts, and fostering strong public support and community engagement in education.

As the Region 2 recipient, Hernandez will now compete for the Texas Superintendent of the Year award. State finalists will be announced in the fall.

Board President Dolly Gonzales Trolley said:

"This recognition is a testament to Dr. Hernandez's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the students, staff and families of CCISD. We are proud to see his work recognized at the regional level and wish him the very best as he advances in the Texas Superintendent of the Year competition."

The honor adds to Hernandez's list of professional accolades. In 2024, he received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Texas High School Athletic Directors Association. In 2020, he was named a state finalist for the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year award.

Hernandez has served as CCISD's superintendent since 2014, bringing nearly 3 decades of administrative experience to the role. He earned a bachelor's degree from Texas State University, a master's degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and a doctorate from The University of Texas at Austin.

CCISD serves more than 32,000 students across 54 campuses within 68 square miles, making it one of the largest educational systems in South Texas. Founded in 1909, the district focuses on preK-12 public education with a mission to "graduate lifelong learners who are prepared to continue their education, enter the world of work, and be productive citizens."

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