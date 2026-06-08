CCISD students get hands-on nursing experience this summer

High school students from across Texas are discovering their passion for healthcare through Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Islander Nursing Summer Camp, a week-long program designed to give aspiring medical professionals a real taste of college-level healthcare education.

Now in its second year, the camp brings together 24 junior and senior high school students for an intensive week of learning that covers not just clinical skills, but the broader aspects of nursing including teamwork, collaboration, and leadership. Corpus Christi Independent School District is sponsoring students from several district high schools to attend, providing them with a unique opportunity to explore potential career pathways in nursing and healthcare.

Assistant Professor Melissa Leal emphasizes that the program addresses the critical nursing shortage by inspiring young people early in their academic journey.

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Students like Jaelynn Hernandez, an upcoming junior from Wray High School, are gaining hands-on experience that goes far beyond what they learn in their high school nursing programs.

"This really opens a lot of doors for me," Jaelynn Hernandez said, noting how the camp allows students to see what they've only read about on paper.

For many participants, including those who would be first-generation college students, the program represents a crucial stepping stone toward their healthcare dreams. Students arrive with ambitious goals — from becoming family physicians to cardiothoracic surgeons — and leave with a clearer understanding of what college-level healthcare education entails.

Samantha Hernandez, an upcoming senior from WB Ray High School, said the experience has helped build her confidence and overcome insecurities about pursuing her dream of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon, showing students that their healthcare aspirations are not only achievable but desperately needed.

Camp highlights include:



Simulated clinical scenarios using high-fidelity human patient simulators

Hands-on workshops covering essential nursing and medical skills

Engaging lessons in human anatomy and physiology

Virtual reality and escape room activities

Completion of the American Heart Association CPR certification course

The program emphasizes experiential learning, allowing students to work with cutting-edge medical technology, including high-tech patient simulator mannequins that provide realistic training scenarios. These sophisticated simulators help students understand patient care protocols and develop the quick decision-making skills essential in healthcare environments.

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