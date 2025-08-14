CCISD places teacher on administrative leave after being accused of providing alcohol to minors at party

A Mireles Elementary school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of providing alcohol to minors at a house party that ended in a shooting.

According to Corpus Christi Police, Misty Perez and her husband, Robert, were charged with purchasing and furnishing alcohol to minors, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

The charge is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to one year in jail, or both.

The Perezes are accused of hosting a party at their home on the 7800 block of Beauvais Drive on Aug. 2.

Misty Perez, 51, is a second-grade teacher at Mireles Elementary.

Her biography, which was posted on the school's website earlier this week, has been removed.

KRIS 6 News reached out to CCISD to find out if the school district still employed Perez. They released the following statement:

Misty Perez is an employee with CCISD who is on administrative leave with pay (in accordance with district procedures), pending investigation of allegations of providing alcohol to minors. Alexandria Cantu, Senior Communications Specialist

According to one of the shooting victim's parents, the Perezes held the party for their daughter, who is on the Veterans Memorial High School cheerleading squad, some fellow cheerleaders, and their close friends, but teens throughout the area showed up at the party.

Days after the party, viewers sent KRIS 6 News a digital post of the party invitation. It shows two teenage girls in bikinis with the words B.Y.O.E. The bottom of the post said, "There is a pool. Add to get on list".

We have decided not to share the photo as the girls are underage.

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi police have arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of showing up at the party and shooting two teens.

Both teens have since been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

