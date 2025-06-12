CCISD approves $372.6 million budget with raises for all eligible employees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District's board of trustees has unanimously approved a $372.6 million budget for the 2025-2026 school year that includes pay raises for all eligible permanent employees.

The budget, approved during the June 9 meeting, features significant salary increases for teachers, registered nurses and librarians paid according to the district's Teacher Salary Schedule, following legislative changes approved in HB2.

Teachers with 1-4 years of experience will receive a $2,500 raise, while those with 5 or more years of experience will receive a $5,000 increase.

All other eligible employees will also receive raises based on their consecutive years with CCISD:

1-5 years: 1% raise based on midpoint

6-12 years: 2% raise based on midpoint

13+ years: 3% raise based on midpoint

In CCISD, raises and stipends are calculated using the midpoint of an employee's salary range, with increases provided only up to the maximum allowed in each applicable pay grade.

"Although the Basic Allotment increase was less than we need to catch up to higher costs, we are grateful for the steps the Texas Legislature took toward improving teacher salaries," said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez.

"CCISD employees' dedication and hard work remain essential to our success, and we are grateful for their continued service to our district," Hernandez said.

Despite the salary increases, the district's budgeted deficit increased slightly to $21.8 million from $20 million. CCISD officials say they remain committed to returning to a more stable financial footing while exploring ways to support continued growth without compromising work quality or employee well-being.

Corpus Christi ISD's first day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 11.

