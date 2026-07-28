CCISD announces key district-level leadership appointments

The Corpus Christi Independent School District has named four people to key district-level leadership positions ahead of the 2026-2027 school year.

KRIS 6

Deputy Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction

Dr. Kelsie Wagner has been named Deputy Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. A CCISD graduate, Wagner earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin and her master's and doctorate degrees from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She returned to Corpus Christi after college, accepting a position as a 5th grade teacher at Travis Elementary School, before going on to serve as assistant principal, principal and Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership.

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said:

"Our deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction is a key role, overseeing our continuous pursuit of academic excellence as well as whole child education. The search committee valued Dr. Wagner's depth of knowledge in this complex work as well as her strong track record of positive leadership. Her ability to form collaborative, productive relationships in the district and the community will be essential assets to leading our C&I team."

Internal Auditor

Laura Piazza has been named the district's Internal Auditor. Most recently with the City of Corpus Christi, she has 14 years of experience in public school district finance. Piazza holds a bachelor's and a master's degree from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and is working toward her CPA license. She follows Sharon Michalk, who retired in June.

Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership, Elementary Schools

Dr. Sarah Owen has been named Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership, Elementary Schools. Owen holds a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, a master's degree from the University of Texas-Arlington and a doctorate from Lamar University. Most recently principal of Baker Middle School, she has also served as principal of Fannin Elementary and assistant principal at Hamlin Middle School.

Scott Walker has also been named Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership, Elementary Schools. In addition to serving as Veterans Memorial High School's second principal, his experience includes teaching and coaching at King High School. Walker is currently studying toward his superintendent's certificate at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Hernandez said:

"Our commitment to developing a strong leadership pipeline, in partnership with The Holdsworth Center, has led to a deep bench of leaders fully prepared to serve in their new roles. We can't wait to welcome families to a new school year."

The 2026-2027 school year begins Tuesday, Aug. 11. For more information about the district, visit ccisd.us.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!