CCFD working to control fire at File Pro building on Lipan Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department is working to contain a fire at the File Pro building on Lipan Street.

The fire started after 3 p.m. and activated the sprinkler system in the building. But there is a lot of smoke in the area and one firefighter did suffer from heat exhaustion.

According to CCFD officials, there are currently seven fire trucks at the site and firefighters are on the roof working on putting out the fire while they figure out how to get into the building.

This is a developing story, KRIS 6 News will update once more information becomes available.

