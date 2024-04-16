CASA of the Coastal Bend calling all heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CASA of the Coastal Bend continues to advocate for over 400 area kids in foster care.

This weekend you'll get a chance to be a hero for those kids and CASA at their Superhero 5k Run at Heritage Park. This event has been going on for almost 20 years.

For Sarah Frakes this will be her first ever Superhero 5K Run. She has been an advocate for foster kids for almost a year and said the experience is one of a kind

"It maybe scary at first but it is truly one of the most rewarding experiences that you can have," Frakes said. "Having that bond with the child, the family all of the people who are involved in the process she said."

Organizers like Siobehan Allen said this event isn't just a fundraiser for CASA. Allen added that this event is also a chance to celebrate those who show up for the real heroes—Kids in foster care.

"The bulk of our funding goes to training volunteer advocates, we want to arm them with as many superhero tools as we can," Allen said. "So that they could really meet these children where they are and help them conquer their trauma, help them resolve issues and find a safe place to live."

Frakes said that having someone in their corner is important for the kids in foster care.

"For a lot of these kids there is no other person that really has the experience to look out for them and some of the families as well they have all of the right means,they just don't have that extra person guiding them in the right direction," Frakes said.

Allen added that CASA of the Coastal Bend is always looking for volunteers to advocate for the children.

To register for the 5K, click here.