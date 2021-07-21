Car break-ins occurring up and down South Oso Parkway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighborhoods near the Oso Creek Bridge are receiving visits from some unwelcome guests this week.

Since Sunday, police have received five reports of vehicle break-ins in the area.

"It was like a panic, what did we leave in there?... Did they break the window?... because we didn't see or hear anything on our camera and we just ran out to the truck,” says Melissa Balgenorth, whose car was burglarized.

Other homeowners caught the break-ins on their security cameras. Neighbors claim three men in bandanas were driving around in an SUV with their doors open. The men walked up to cars in the driveways and stole from those that were unlocked.

None of the cars that were burglarized were damaged but personal items, electronics, and tools were taken.

"It was an ugly, ugly feeling in your pit of the stomach that somebody was rustling through your things, personal things,” says Balgenorth.

The alleged burglars were seen driving up and down South Oso Parkway, Legends Drive, Lago Vista Drive and King Trail.

Authorities say they will be looking into the thefts. They also reported that four of the five vehicles that were broken into to were left unlocked. Police encourage everyone to protect themselves from theft and secure their vehicles at night.

Anyone with surveillance footage of these break-ins or any information should call the police at 361-886-2840.

