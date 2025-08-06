Camper raises concerns about maintenance at I.B. McGee Beach Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Nueces County resident questioned why Nueces County is expanding I.B. McGee Beach Park in Port Aransas while existing maintenance issues have not been addressed.

The beach park reopened in March 2024 after being damaged by Hurricane Harvey, but Nancy Hamilton, a camper said several problems need attention.

"Warranty or not, they need to have it fixed," Nancy Hamilton said.

Hamilton's biggest concern is the elevator that services three floors, which she was told has been out of order for over a year.

"If you're disabled, you can't get there. And you certainly can't get to the facilities inside the building if you're disabled," Hamilton said.

Hamilton also pointed out rusted nails on the observation deck railings and a lack of picnic tables at campsites. She questioned the county's priorities.

"And they should fix what they have before they spend money expanding on everything," Hamilton said.

Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross disputes Hamilton's timeline, saying the elevator has only been inoperable for 4-5 months due to a backordered part.

"I don't have any control over that. We have signage posted down there. If somebody has a problem getting up these steps they can call us. We'll go down and take care of them down there or we'll take care of it right over the phone," Cross said.

Cross expects an update on the part's arrival this week.

Regarding the rust issues, Cross described it as "deferred maintenance" typically addressed in the fall.

"Everything is sound. There's nothing as far as the strength and integrity of the hand railing or the building itself that's been breached. It just happens," Cross said.

The $7.5 million expansion project is funded by a federal grant with specific deadlines and will add approximately 25 RV sites and tent camping areas. Cross emphasized this funding is separate from maintenance issues.

"When you get a seven and a half million dollar grant to expand your public facilities and you've got a timeframe, you go to work and you get it done," Cross said.

The expansion is expected to be completed in February 2027.

