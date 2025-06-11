Calallen High School breaks ground on $24 million performing arts center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen High School celebrated a milestone last night with the groundbreaking of a new performing arts center.

The new facility will span more than 23,000 square feet and comes with a price tag of $24 million.

This project has been in development for a long time and officials say is well-deserved for the school's acclaimed music program.

The 130-member Calallen band is known for its complex and consistently challenging performance repertoires and has earned numerous awards throughout the years.

KRIS 6 spoke with the Calallen superintendent about the new center, which is expected to be completed in 2027.

"So we're very excited to have a place for them as well as our choir, our elementary school kids. It's just overall going to be an amazing space," said Emily Lorenz, Calallen ISD Superintendent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

