Monarch butterflies are once again making their way through Kingsville — and the city is ready to celebrate. The 4th Annual Butterfly Blitz kicks off this weekend, honoring Kingsville’s title as Monarch City USA.

Families heading out to Dick Kleberg Park can enjoy a variety of activities, including educational booths, local vendors, story time in the garden, and live music from the Texas A&M–Kingsville Jazz Band.

Butterfly Blitz returns for 4th year in Kingsville

For Kingsville resident Dalila Rivera, the event is a perfect way to combine her family’s love of nature and reading.

“It’s wonderful — my son loves being outdoors and loves reading, so it was a perfect combination being outdoors and reading books,” Rivera said.

One highlight for families is the chance to see monarchs up close as dozens of butterflies are tagged and released. Rivera says it’s an experience her son won’t forget.

“I would love to come with my son… especially, they’ll be releasing dozens of butterflies and tagging them, so it’s going to be a great experience for him to witness that,” she added.

Organizers say the Butterfly Blitz is about more than just fun. It’s also about education, conservation, and highlighting the importance of pollinators.

“Kingsville is a Monarch City, so this is our effort to celebrate, raise awareness and provide entertainment, education… everything — butterflies, insects, birds… everything,” said Susan Ivy, Kingsville Parks & Recreation President.

Ivy adds that the event also helps build community pride while teaching the next generation about protecting the environment.

“It’s about education. We might know it, but the public needs to know and getting the kids at this age is the perfect time to teach them what’s good for butterflies and what’s not,” Ivy said.

The Butterfly Blitz not only draws in local families, but also helps boost tourism — showing visitors why Kingsville has become a hub for monarch migration.

The festival begins Friday evening and continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dick Kleberg Park.

