NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Corpus Christi police were called to a home on Hull Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a missing persons report.

Family members told officers that a 63-year-old man had gone kayak fishing around 6 p.m. Tuesday and never returned home.

Crews concentrated search efforts on the north side of Nueces Bay. Due to low water levels, multiple agencies responded, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Corpus Christi Police Department.

“The waters were too shallow for certain types of boats, so additional agencies were called in so their tools could be utilized,” said Officer Madeline Vaughn, a spokesperson for CCPD.

Body of missing kayaker found in Nueces Bay

Shortly before noon, search crews located an overturned kayak in the water. About 200 yards away, they found the body.

CCPD’s Search and Recovery Dive Team was called in to retrieve the remains.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials said no foul play is suspected. Later in the day, authorities confirmed the body was that of the missing man.

Texas Parks and Wildlife is now leading the investigation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!