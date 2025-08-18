Black Chamber of Commerce hosts small business expo to support local entrepreneurs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Black Chamber of Commerce hosts small business expo to support local entrepreneursAccording to the U.S. Census Bureau, 4% of Corpus Christi's population is made up of Black people, making their business community a small but important part of the local economy.

"The minority and Black population in Corpus Christi is so small, most people don't see our businesses, frankly," LaToya Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, vice president of the Corpus Christi Black Chamber of Commerce, is leading a small business expo scheduled for Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club on Greenwood Avenue.

"Small business is a huge driver in our local economy, and our national economy," Rodriguez said.

The event is designed to help create change with over 30 vendors participating. Rodriguez hopes to provide better resources for Black business owners who face unique challenges.

"Black businesses have a harder time seeking access to capital," Rodriguez said. "Other people may have help starting their business, whereas in the Black community, people may not have that option."

Jay Watkins, co-owner of Suit Warehouses at La Palmera Mall, is one of those Black business owners who knows the struggle firsthand.

"I started on the side of the road. Outside of my truck. I didn't have a lot of money. I just took the money I had," Watkins said.

Even while pursuing his dream, Watkins experienced difficult times.

"It's many times where I sat in my truck and I cried. Lord I ain't make no money. Ain't nobody coming. I've had my ups and downs," Watkins said.

Watkins believes events like the expo help others in the community who struggle like he did.

"You get a chance to network with other business owners, who got ideas that you didn't think about," Watkins said.

Rodriguez wants consumers to know their focus should be on shopping local.

"The community and business owners working together to move that needle, is really important," Rodriguez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



