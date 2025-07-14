The Bishop Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Interim Chief of Police confirmed to KRIS 6 News that Captain Tony Macias has passed away following a battle with cancer.

Macias was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer on Thanksgiving Day last year.

Bishop Police Captain Tony Macias passes away after battle with cancer

His story first came to light in December, when the department and the community rallied around him in support.

Captain Macias served in law enforcement for nearly 15 years, dedicating the last five years of his career to the Bishop Police Department.

Known for his commitment to service and his impact on those around him, his passing is being deeply felt throughout the community.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Bishop PD during this difficult time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!