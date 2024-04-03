Big bond coming to San Diego taxpayers

San Diego ISD is proposing a $5.5 million bond for safety and repairs.

The bond will go before the San Diego taxpayers on May 4th.

There are three propositions on the bond to expand the welding shop, replace lighting in some of the athletic fields, and to build a multi-use facility.

A multi-million dollar bond proposal for San Diego Independent School District will be on the May election ballot for taxpayers. Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena said it’s all about safety and repairs.

The bond has three propositions total $5.5 million.

“All benefits on anything that is in the bond is for our students and is to provide better facilities, better classrooms, and better – overall safety to all our students,” Pena said.

Proposition A includes a new high school roof, expansion of the welding shop, adding LED lights to softball and baseball fields at a cost of more than $1.7 million. Proposition B is a multipurpose facility at a cost of $3.5 million and Proposition C is adding LED lights to the football stadium at a cost of $247,000.

Pena said the lighting proposed in these propositions is a win-win situation for the district. Students and staff can see better during games and they’ll conserve energy. The welding shop needs an expansion as the certificate program has more students in that career field.

Plus, the multi-use facility is needed with the extreme weather that athletes face. Pena said there was a bit of a scare with an athlete at the beginning of the year due to the extreme heat.

School officials said the last bond was in 2022 for upgrades to the district including the renovation of the district’s main library into the administration building, classrooms, and the football field’s turf.

Residents that KRIS 6 News reporter Melissa Trevino spoke with hadn’t heard much of the bond until now.

Life-long San Diego resident Roberto Couling Jr. was one of those who didn’t know about the bond. Now, he said he's for the bond but also against it.

“Yes, for the upgrades and for the safety of the children. Because I have my own daughter in that school. And no for the fact that - it’s brand new school. So, we got to take care of it,” Couling said.

School officials say the priority is always what’s best for the students. Early voting starts April 22 and Election Day is May 4.

