Beloved Del Mar College Music Professor David Irving passes away

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Musicians across the Coastal Bend are mourning the loss of long time Del Mar College Music Professor David Irving, who passed away on Wednesday, April 3.

Irving taught in theDMC music department for 45 years, and was an expert in a wide range of subjects from jazz improvisation to the history of rock and roll. He had also previously taught at Ingleside and Mart as band director before becoming a professor.

Even after his retirement from DMC in 2017, Irving left behind a legacy of music and love in every student he ever taught.

“David (Irving) was really instrumental in developing the life skills of our students," DMC Dean of Communications, Fine Arts and Social Sciences Cynthia Bridges said. "Thousands upon thousands, and those students are out there affecting our music education community right now. They're teachers, most of them are music teachers, but some of them may be elementary teachers or may be teaching in another subject. But the true legacy here is he impacted lives and they're out there impacting lives."

Irving not only taught and played music, but he helped support various music endeavors as well, including the Texas Jazz Festival, the annual Tuba Christmas event, and the Corpus Christi Municipal Band.

Professor Irving's funeral will be held on Sunday, April 14 at First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi. Viewing will be at 2-6 pm, with the service following afterward from 6-8 pm.

