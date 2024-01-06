Beeville native gets help from her community after a fire ruins family home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The people in the Beeville community are tight-knit. When one person is down, others usually look out for them. That’s what happened when a home for a mother and her kids burned.

“I cried like a baby when I heard about the support coming from my hometown,” Crystal Hinojosa said.

It’s been an emotional couple of days for Hinojosa. Since Saturday she and her 3 kids have been without a home.

“You just see like all the smoke and the blacks and the bubbling on the ceiling. I told him to get the dogs and get out and call 911,” Hinojosa said.

Crystal’s 17-year-old son was the one to make the call.

“RP is saying their AC unit in the attic is on fire saying there’s little flames showing at this time. The fire department is en route,” Corpus Christi Fire Department said.

“Apparently from what the fire department told us it was an electrical fire,” Hinojosa said.

From the outside, the house looks fine but the damage inside has made this home unlivable.

It’s a heartbreaking reality for this single mom working 3 jobs to make ends meet.

“Nobody plans on this. I don’t have savings and with the economy we live in it's hard to pay bills. That’s why I work different jobs,” Hinojosa said.

Knowing the Beeville community has her back, keeps her spirits lifted.

“Beeville is a very small community, but it is a community that comes together,” Hinojosa said. “I love my hometown.”

As Crystal Hinojosa works to recover, MG Grill in Beeville plans to hold a bake sale. Store management said all proceeds will go to the family.

It will be held Saturday, Jan.6 at 5 pm at 4402 N St. Mary's St, Beeville TX 78102.