Beeville issues boil water notice after major water main break near airport

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Residents of Beeville are under a boil water notice after a significant water main break occurred Thursday morning near the airport.

The break involved a 24-inch transmission line that caused some nearby residents to temporarily lose water service.

City of Beeville

While repairs have been completed, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires the city to issue a boil water notice due to a drop in water pressure.

All water used for cooking, drinking or washing must be boiled before use until further notice.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are approved by the TCEQ.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!