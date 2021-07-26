"Beat The Heat" provides fans and lunch to community members

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The faith-based non-profit Mission 911 teamed up with TXU energy and local officials, gathering at South Bluff Park to help community members cool down as temperatures rise.

Volunteers distributed 200 fans and 250 meals provided by Hester’s Cafe to those attending. Neighborhood Services and Workforce Solutions were also standing by to provide additional resources.

“It’s very hot, especially when the AC is malfunctioning,” says Mark Reyna, who received a fan this morning. “It gave out so now we're relying on fans and the cool air.”

Mission 911's efforts run year-round. You can help contribute to their next event by visiting their Facebook page.

