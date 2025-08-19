Back-to-school season brings rise in colds, COVID and viral infections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health officials are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases as children head back to classrooms across the region. Local pediatricians say they've seen a spike in viral infections, including COVID, in the two weeks since school resumed.

"We share the summer stories and we share the viruses we may have at the time," Baggerman said.

The pattern is familiar to parents like Adriana Jimenez, who just sent her son Josiah to first grade last week.

"His favorite part of the day he says is recess," Jimenez said.

But recess and other group activities create opportunities for illness to spread. Baggerman notes that viral infections typically surge within the first couple weeks of school resuming.

"The cough, the congestion, maybe the irritated watery eyes, throwing up, diarrhea, things like that," Baggerman said.

Jimenez, who has medical experience, teaches her son simple preventative measures to reduce his risk of illness.

"I just have him carry around hand sanitizer or tissues and tell him to cough in his arm," Jimenez said.

It’s not just respiratory infections however. COVID-19 is also concern. Baggerman confirms his practice has seen an uptick in cases among both patients and staff recently.

"It is consistent with the national data that is out there," Baggerman said.

For Jimenez, who also has a 4-month-old baby named Ariana, taking precautions is especially important.

"I do hear a lot of parents or doctors saying that COVID is rising," Jimenez said.

With an infant at home, Jimenez takes extra steps to protect her youngest.

"If anybody ever tries to carry my baby I do let them know if they can wash their hands or I'll ask them if they are sick or if anybody around them is sick," Jimenez said.

Health experts recommend simple preventative measures: wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and maintain distance from people who appear ill.

While COVID-19 isn't as deadly as it once was, Baggerman says it remains unpredictable and people should remain cautious, especially around vulnerable populations.

"It's certainly not a reason to avoid going to school or going to work, it's just when we are sick, avoid sharing," Baggerman said.

