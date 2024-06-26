Auto dealerships working through CDK software shutdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dealerships such as Hicks Nissan in Calallen were luckier than others who have been dealing with the CDK Global software scandal.

Last Wednesday, the company had to shut down it's systems due to being hacked multiple times during the day. The hackers demanded a $10 million ransom during the saga and the software has been down since.

Across the country, most dealerships have been affected due to many of them using this same software.

"It's 15,000 dealerships and I heard it's like 74% of all dealerships in the United States," Hicks Nissan merchandiser Josiah Cabello said. "So, in my mind it sucks."

The dealership's workflow during the shut down has been difficult due to customers not being able to purchase or service vehicles, workers not being able to clock in, and just doing things the old-fashioned way.

However, the dealerships that were not affected, have experienced workers that are trained and know what to do when something like this happens.

"We've spent a lot of effort trying to make sure that customers don't feel anything," General Manager Jim Anguiano said. "We want them to feel business as usual so that what our goal is. So, we spent a lot of time into preparation and planning when things like this happen. Not just this but a lot of things like hurricanes or power outages, we can conduct business as usual."

As for others who weren't so lucky, they told KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone they will continue to create backup plans to prepare if this happens again.

