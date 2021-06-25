Arrest made in the murder of William "Cowboy" Mullennix

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — The Aransas County Sheriff made an arrest in the murder of William "Cowboy" Mullennix.

On June 6, 2021, Mullennix's body was found on Farm Market 1781 in Aransas County.

The Aransas County Sheriff's Office said they originally thought he had a seizure but discovered he had been shot in the head with a small-caliber handgun.

He was placed on life support for a short while but eventually succumbed to his injury.

Officials said five investigators have been working on the case since the discovery of Mullennix and Thursday, police arrested Chilton Patrick Moore, 35, of Rockport. He was arrested on murder charges. His bond is set at $3M.

Investigators also said that around 2:30 p.m. Thursday the weapon believed to be used in the homicide was recovered from Aransas Bay, with the assistance of divers from the Aransas Pass Police Department.

Mullennix was a beloved member of the Rockport community.

He was often spotted riding his bike around town with his rescue dog "Chance" on his shoulders.