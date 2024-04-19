Aransas Pass community garden continues to experiences delays

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — An empty plot of land next to City Hall is set to become a community garden, but so far, nothing has happened.

Leading people in the Aransas Pass to ask questions.

"Fall gardening is different from Spring gardening but I'm hoping to get that in the ground,” Aransas Pass gardener Mel Snyder said.

Snyder signed up to participate in the city's community garden once it’s done.

"You go online at fill out a questioner and you do rent the box. You pay an annual fee to have that garden bed. That's what I've done so far but I don't know what the lay out will look like yet,” Snyder said.

Snyder and others in the community have been waiting but said there has been no progress.

The idea of building the garden was approved in 2023. But right now, the land is sitting empty with the material and dirt laid out.

"Our budget mostly consisted of maintaining and now we've had to pivot and switch gears,” Community Enrichment Director Kaylynn Paxton said.

Paxton said initially, the plan was to build the garden at no cost through the city. That changed later, causing a delay in construction.

"What ended up happening unfortunately, the city had to place a priority on getting some of the infrastructure repaired and replaced,” Paxton said.

Paxton said it was their priority to start construction. To build a well-designed garden. So, she made calls to landscape companies to complete the work.

"We've gotten the quotes in. Now we just have to make sure that we get the permission to reallocate the funding,” Paxton said.

City officials expect everything to be done by fall. When registered members of the garden can start planting.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.