Annaville woman emphasizes annual breast cancer screenings, monitoring

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and data from the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) states that more than 700 women are diagnosed with the disease every day.

However, it is not only limited to women. Men rarely get breast cancer, but it happens. Just this year alone, at least 2,800 were estimated to get the disease.

To help through the journey, the NBCF works to fill the gaps in cancer care, providing information, support and other assistance to patients.

Ashley Miller, the foundation's spokesperson said she and her team are focused on eliminating barriers that many patients face. Miller emphasized that the organization also helps with early detection, screenings, treatments, diagnostics, survivorship and beyond.

NBCF was founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor, Janelle Hail, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1980. At the time of her diagnosis, there was little information about the disease and she was forced to make a decision about her health with very few options.

That's when Hail decided to commit herself to helping other women around the world by educating them about the importance of early detection.

NBCF also provides grant funding to medical partners to help patients with mammograms, biopsies, and medical diagnostics, especially for those who may be uninsured or low-income.

“If we have an opportunity to come alongside a hospital partner or a community that’s uninsured and fund a mobile mammogram van, that goes out into the community, we can bring the screenings to them. Many people don't want to go to the doctor's because of fear, but it's always better to meet them where they are,” Miller said.

Over the last decade, Miller said NBCF has provided over 192,000 mammograms, 858,000 patient navigation services, and 240,000 breast health education services to women in need.

Foundations similar to NBCF have helped Marta Juarez through her own breast cancer journey.

"My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer five years before I was," Juarez said. "Because she had breast cancer, I went to get a mammogram for myself and nothing was there, so I figured I was too young to get breast cancer and I never got checked again."

At the end of 2019, Juarez said she noticed a small lump under her right breast. She immediately knew it wasn't normal, but she hesitated to get checked because she didn't want to face the reality that something may be wrong. A few months went by and Juarez said she finally went to get checked by a doctor. Her diagnosis was confirmed and it was revealed that the cancer also spread to her lymph nodes.

"My situation was very unique, Juarez said, "Right after I was diagnosed in 2020, everything shut down because of COVID. So I had to do everything by myself. My husband could only drop me off at the doctor's office, he couldn't come in. It was very, very difficult to do alone."

This is an experience that is not unfamiliar to the Juarez family. Not only did Marta's mother have breast cancer, but so did her cousin.

“The day they [doctors] called me to tell me that my tumor was cancerous, my mom and sister were on their way to Michigan for my cousin’s funeral, who passed away from stage 4 breast cancer," Juarez said.

Thankfully, within one year, Marta's cancer was not detectable and neither is her mother's. With all the uncertainty that comes with battling such a harsh disease, she said she's maintained her unwavering faith and pushed through with the support of her family.

“You do change your perspective completely, you try and focus on what is truly important; your family, your loved ones. So, it will pass, so just stay hopeful and confident and positive," she said.

The Juarez family has dedicated their time to helping others and educating more women, as well as men, about the importance of self-examinations and early detection.

“You shouldn’t let anything come between you going to get checked. The earlier that you get checked, the better your chances of survival," Juarez said.

She and her mother participate in annual walks with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement. Juarez said she also works with local organizations in the Coastal Bend, including First Friday Breast Cancer Awareness Program to assist with providing free mammogram screenings.

Juarez said she believes this is her second chance at life and she plans to focus on enjoying life with her family while helping others with their journey through her own personal experience.

