Animal Care Services looking for Paws-ibble solution

CORPUS CHRIST, Tx — Animal Care Services is getting over $80,000 to fight a problem that has dogged neighborhoods for years.

ACS plans to use that money from city to buy more mobile kennels to pick up strays.

KRIS 6 News reporter Naidy Escobar spoke with the interim director of ACS Kathleen Chapa. She said the money they're getting will allow them to buy more cages and vehicles to pick up more strays and to transfer them out of ACS.

"With these new trucks we will be able to do that more get out more, more calls, pick up more aggressive animals , more injured more sick," Chapa said.

She said this will mean increased patrols of neighborhoods. She added they will make sure that all strays are put up for adoption.

Her team is working endlessly to have more community outreach programs and bring the animals to theses evens. They are partnered with animal rescue groups to be able to come together to make sure the community is well educated on animal care and what they can do to adopt.

Chapa understands that strays are a major issue in city neighborhoods. She says they are making changes to handle the issue

"We have been more proactive out in the city doing a lot more sweeps, answering more calls, the staff is eager to get out there and help, she said.

Chapa said before she became interim director of Animal Care Services, she understands there was a lack of transparency with the community, but she is working hard to change that.

She said anyone who has questions or concerns about stray animals is welcome to come by and see the day to day and could even volunteer at the center.