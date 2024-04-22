Angel Bright Home Health is the center of ongoing FBI investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — FBI Agents conducted a raid Monday morning around 8:15 a.m. at Angel Bright Home Health near Holly Road and Kostoryz Road.

According to the FBI-Houston Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan, FBI Agents are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Medicare Fraud Control Unit (MFCU).

MFCU is the criminal investigation arm of the Texas Office of the Attorney General. They investigate and prosecute Medicaid provider fraud as well as abuse or neglect of residents in health care facilities and board and care facilities.

Law Enforcement Agencies will be at Angel Bright for several hours to collect evidence as part of an ongoing investigation. Connor Hagan of the FBI said there are no threats to the public's safety at this time.

"It's a court-authorized law enforcement operation we're conducting," said FBI-Houston Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan.

No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story, so check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

